EXCLUSIVE!

Bethenny Frankel on Luann de Lesseps' Recent Arrest: ''We All Have Our Flaws''

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jan. 9, 2018 5:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Connie Britton, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Why Connie Britton and Ryan Murphy Are Tearing Up Over 9-1-1 (And You Will Be, Too …Over Her Hair)

ESC: Kim Kardashian

The Hilarious Fashion Advice Kim Kardashian Got From Kanye West

Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff

Lena Dunham Addresses Jack Antonoff Split, Says She'll "Always Wear" Ring Ex Gave Her

Real Housewives of New York, RHONY, Bethenny Frankel, Luann De Lesseps

Mathieu Young/Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Bethenny Frankel is responding to Luann de Lesseps' current bout of personal turmoil. 

E! News caught up with the Real Housewives of New York City fixture at the launch of her Skinnygirl Jeans line in New York City, where she discusses her co-star's recent arrest and the hope she holds for Luann's future. 

Frankel says she's "been texting" Luann, adding, "She's taking care of herself. She said she's in a good place, so you know like I said, we all have our flaws. Luann's no different."

She adds, "We all have high points, low points, times we feel confident, times we feel less confident and so... but I'm sorry she's not here."

Watch

Most Notorious Real Housewives Arrests

LuAnn De Lesseps

Palm Beach Detention Center

Over the holidays, the reality TV personality was taken into custody after allegedly kicking a police officer while intoxicated at a hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. According to a police report obtained by E! News, authorities responded to a report of an intoxicated female at the hotel who had trespassed in someone's room with a man. A friend who spoke to Page Six identified that individual as de Lesseps' ex-boyfriend. 

She has since entered a not guilty plea on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest with violence and corruption by threat against a public servant.

Luann issued an apology following the incident, and announced her plans to enter an alcohol treatment center

To that detail Frankel tells E! News, "I don't talk about anybody else's stuff. I appreciate my privacy, so i appreciate hers."

"This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions," Luann had said in a statement to E! News after being released from custody. "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018."

A source previously told E! News that Bravo and de Lesseps' cast mates have reached out with offers of support and to see how they can help. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bethenny Frankel , Luann de Lesseps , Interviews , The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , Arrests , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.