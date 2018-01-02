Luann de Lesseps Pleads Not Guilty to Palm Beach Arrest Charges

Luann de Lesseps has pleaded not guilty to all charges stemming from her Christmas Eve arrest.

The Real Housewives of New York City star shocked fans when she was taken into custody early Dec. 24 on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest with violence and corruption by threat against a public servant. According to a police report obtained by E! News, the reality star allegedly snuck into a hotel room in Palm Beach, Fla. with a man. After police arrived, de Lesseps allegedly refused to leave the room and locked herself in the bathroom.

After opening the door, she allegedly shoved an officer, resisted arrest and later "slipped out of her handcuffs" while in a patrol car. The report said that when they arrived at the police department, she was placed in a holding cell, after which she allegedly "stated again that she was 'going to f--king kill all of you'" to the officers multiple times.

The star has since entered a not guilty plea, E! News confirmed with Palm Beach County Court. E! has reached out to de Lesseps' attorney for further comment.