Connie Britton Wears ''Poverty Is Sexist'' Shirt to 2018 Golden Globes: What It Means

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 7:04 PM

Connie Britton is flexing her activist spirit at the 2018 Golden Globes

The actress joined a bevy of stars in wearing black to support the Time's Up initiative, but she also shined light on another organization's mission to address gender inequality with a sweater that read "Poverty is Sexist" in a white cursive font. A nod to Bono's ONE Campaign movement of the same name, #PovertyIsSexist seeks to level the playing field for women and men in economically disadvantaged communities.

"Nowhere on earth do women have as many opportunities as men. Nowhere. But for girls and women in the poorest countries, that inequality is amplified," the ONE Campaign's website reads. We won't end extreme poverty until we break down the barriers holding girls and women back. Sexism is global — the fight against it should be too. Join the movement and use your voice to call for change. We're almost 8 million strong already, but we'll be even more powerful with you."

The sweater appears to be specially designed by Lingua Franca; similar pieces typically retail for around $380.

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

Britton didn't necessarily stir controversy with her statement-making sweater, but it did garner a mixed reaction from social media users. 

One Twitter user commented, "Apparently, someone decided this was an appropriate slogan for a campaign aimed at improving girls' access to education. You've got to be joking." Another added, "That doesn't make any sense." 

According to this celeb, repping #PovertyIsSexist stems from her wish that the Time's Up movement will effect change in spheres beyond Hollywood. "To me, my hope is that we start looking outside of Hollywood and really make this a movement that will impact all women in the United States and all women in the world," Britton told TooFab

Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes," today at 10 a.m. in AU

