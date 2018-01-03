Is Blake Shelton Teaching Gwen Stefani's 11-Year-Old Son How to Drive?

Blake Shelton's truck got stuck in the mud while he was teaching Gwen Stefani's 11-year-old son Kingston "how to drive."

The "Make Me Like You" singer, who was visiting Blake in Oklahoma, took to Instagram Story Tuesday to share videos of her trip with her followers. In the first video, Gwen gets out of her car to see what's going on with the truck in the mud as Kingston says, "I did not drive that in there, no I didn't."

"What happened? What did you do?" Gwen laughs.

Blake then tells her, "I was teaching Kingston how to drive and he took off driving like a manic into the middle of the frozen pond."