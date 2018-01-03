Taylor Swift Announces Additional Reputation Tour Dates

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Are you ready...for more Taylor Swift concert dates?
The 28-year-old singer has added dates to her Reputation tour lineup, due to "overwhelming demand." Santa Clara, Calif., Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, East Rutherford, N.J., Foxborough, Mass., Minneapolis and Dallas are among the tour dates added to Swift's 2018 shows.
Tickets for the added concert dates will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Swifties can also purchase tickets ahead of the general public via the Taylor Swift pre-sale, powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration opens on Jan. 5. at 10 a.m. and will continue until Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.
Swift's tour is set to kick off in Glendale, AZ on May 8 and continue until November.
Here's a complete list of Swift's stadium tour dates, complete with the just added shows:
May 8—Glendale, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
May 11—Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium*
May 12—Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium
May 18—Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
May 19—Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
May 22—Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
May 25—Denver, CO Sports Authority Field At Mile High
June 1—Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 2—Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 8—Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium
June 9—Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium
June 15—Dublin, IE Croke Park
June 16—Dublin, IE Croke Park
June 22—London, UK Wembley Stadium
June 23—London, UK Wembley Stadium
June 30—Louisville, KY Papa John's Cardinal Stadium
July 7—Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
July 10—Washington, DC FedExField
July 11—Washington, DC FedExField*
July 13—Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field*
July 14—Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
July 17—Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
July 20—East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
July 21—East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
July 22—East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*
July 26—Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium*
July 27—Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
July 28—Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
August 3—Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
August 4—Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
August 7—Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field
August 10—Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 11—Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 14—Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
August 18—Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
August 25—Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
August 28—Detroit, MI Ford Field
August 31—Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium*
September 1—Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
September 8—Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium
September 15—Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium
September 18—St. Louis, MO The Dome at America's Center
September 22—New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 29—Houston, TX NRG Stadium
October 5—Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium*
October 6—Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
October 19—Perth, AU Optus Stadium
October 26—Melbourne, AU Etihad Stadium
November 2—Sydney, AU ANZ Stadium
November 6—Brisbane, AU The Gabba
November 9—Auckland, NZ Mt Smart Stadium
Are you excited for Swift's tour? Sound off in the comments!