Taylor Swift Announces Additional Reputation Tour Dates

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 3, 2018 11:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Taco Bell, Nacho Fries

Taco Bell Adding $1 Nacho Fries to Menu...Bye, 2018 New Year's Resolutions!

Tamar Braxton, Vincent Herbert, Laura Govan

Laura Govan Not Pregnant With Tamar Braxton's Ex Vincent Herbert's Baby: "Nothing Is True"

Hoda Kotb, Matt Lauer, Today

Hoda Kotb Confirms She's "Not Even Close" to Making Matt Lauer Salary on Today

Taylor Swift, 99.7 NOW! POPTOPIA

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Are you ready...for more Taylor Swift concert dates?

The 28-year-old singer has added dates to her Reputation tour lineup, due to "overwhelming demand." Santa Clara, Calif., Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, East Rutherford, N.J., Foxborough, Mass., Minneapolis and Dallas are among the tour dates added to Swift's 2018 shows.

Tickets for the added concert dates will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Swifties can also purchase tickets ahead of the general public via the Taylor Swift pre-sale, powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration opens on Jan. 5. at 10 a.m. and will continue until Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.

Swift's tour is set to kick off in Glendale, AZ on May 8 and continue until November.

Read

Taylor Swift Accurately Predicted What She Would Be Doing at Age 28

Here's a complete list of Swift's stadium tour dates, complete with the just added shows:

May 8—Glendale, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
May 11—Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium*
May 12—Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium
May 18—Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
May 19—Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
May 22—Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
May 25—Denver, CO Sports Authority Field At Mile High
June 1—Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 2—Chicago, IL Soldier Field
June 8—Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium
June 9—Manchester, UK Etihad Stadium
June 15—Dublin, IE Croke Park
June 16—Dublin, IE Croke Park
June 22—London, UK Wembley Stadium
June 23—London, UK Wembley Stadium
June 30—Louisville, KY Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

July 7—Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
July 10—Washington, DC FedExField
July 11—Washington, DC FedExField*
July 13—Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field*
July 14—Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
July 17—Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
July 20—East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium 
July 21—East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium 
July 22—East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*
July 26—Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium*
July 27—Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium 
July 28—Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium
August 3—Toronto, ON Rogers Centre 
August 4—Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
August 7—Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field
August 10—Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium 
August 11—Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium 
August 14—Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
August 18—Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
August 25—Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium 
August 28—Detroit, MI Ford Field
August 31—Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium*
September 1—Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
September 8—Kansas City, MO Arrowhead Stadium
September 15—Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium 
September 18—St. Louis, MO The Dome at America's Center
September 22—New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 29—Houston, TX NRG Stadium
October 5—Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium*
October 6—Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
October 19—Perth, AU Optus Stadium
October 26—Melbourne, AU Etihad Stadium 
November 2—Sydney, AU ANZ Stadium 
November 6—Brisbane, AU The Gabba
November 9—Auckland, NZ Mt Smart Stadium

Are you excited for Swift's tour? Sound off in the comments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.