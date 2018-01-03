Taylor Swift Announces Additional Reputation Tour Dates

Are you ready...for more Taylor Swift concert dates?

The 28-year-old singer has added dates to her Reputation tour lineup, due to "overwhelming demand." Santa Clara, Calif., Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, East Rutherford, N.J., Foxborough, Mass., Minneapolis and Dallas are among the tour dates added to Swift's 2018 shows.

Tickets for the added concert dates will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Swifties can also purchase tickets ahead of the general public via the Taylor Swift pre-sale, powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration opens on Jan. 5. at 10 a.m. and will continue until Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.

Swift's tour is set to kick off in Glendale, AZ on May 8 and continue until November.