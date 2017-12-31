Catelynn Lowell Gets Christmas Gift From First Child Carly After Leaving Treatment

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 31, 2017 9:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Makes Her Triumphant Return to New Year's Rockin' Eve With a Medley and a Joke

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and More Wow at New Year's Rockin' Eve

Justin Bieber, Cabo, New Year's Eve, 2017

See How Justin Bieber, Sofia Richie, Victoria Beckham and More Stars Are Spending Their New Year's Eve

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra received a very special belated Christmas gift when she returned home after six weeks of treatment: a handwritten message from her first child, Carly.

The 25-year-old Teen Mom OG star had sought professional help at a facility outside of her home state of Michigan after revealing that she had had suicidal thoughts. Catelynn, who has battled depression before, flew back on Saturday and reunited with her husband Tyler Baltierra, 25, and their daughter Novalee, 2.

On Sunday, Catelynn shared a photo of a tag from a Christmas gift, which contained the handwritten message: "To Catelynn, from Carly, love you Merry Christmas."

The reality star and her now-husband welcomed Carly in 2009 when they were 16 and placed her for adoption. Their story was documented on the show 16 and Pregnant. Catelynn and Tyler have occasionally seen Carly, now 8 years old, and her adoptive parents since then.

Photos

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, Christmas Gift, Daughter, Carly

Instagram

"Most precious thing ever!!" Catelynn wrote, alongside a crying emoji and two red heart emojis.

Catelynn did not reveal what the actual package contained. 

In August, the two brought Novalee to visit her older sister in what Tyler said marked the couple's first reunion with their first child in two years.

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She later posted a photo of a Christmas gift Tyler got her: a box of Rihanna's Fenty beauty products.

"My husband ROCKS!!!" she wrote. "Got me a whole box of Fenty beauty I'm so excited!! @badgalriri @fentybeauty."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.