Luann de Lesseps to Check into Alcohol Treatment Center After Arrest

Luann de Lesseps is heading to rehab after her recent arrest.

The Real Housewives of New York City star was booked early Christmas Eve morning after allegedly kicking a police officer while intoxicated at a hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. She later apologized.

De Lesseps issued a new statement on Friday, saying, "After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed. I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character."

"I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters," she added.