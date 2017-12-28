Selena Gomez and Her Friends Arrive in Mexico to Ring in 2018

Before the year comes to an end, it's time for one last trip to remember!
With just a few more days left of 2017, Selena Gomez decided to pack her bags and head to Cabo for a New Year's vacation with a few close friends.
The "Come and Get It" singer flew in on a private jet Wednesday afternoon with a group of close girlfriends. Once she arrived, she headed straight to her private villa that features 360 degree views of the ocean blue water and an infinity pool.
"She seemed very excited when she landed and was giggling with her friends and taking photos," a source shared with E! News. "They are all planning to do some fun dinners and spend New Year's Eve together."
One person who doesn't appear to be in attendance is Justin Bieber. Instead, fan accounts have spotted the "Baby" singer playing hockey in Canada.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
It's been a big year for Selena who was recently named Billboard's 2017 Woman of the Year. In addition to her smash-hit singles, the "Wolves" singer served as an executive producer for Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.
She launched partnerships with Coach and Puma and also raised more than $500,000 for the Lupus Research Alliance after undergoing a life-saving kidney transplant.
"I'm really proud of where I am right now. I handle things in a healthy way. I can enjoy where I'm at," she explained to Billboard. "I love being able to say 'no.' I like being a part of the world."
Selena also expressed her gratitude for having a platform that can help others.
"I couldn't be more grateful for the position that I've been given in my career. I want people to know that I respect the platform that I have so deeply...I've never felt more proud to be a woman in this industry," she shared at a Billboard event. "I am so grateful for all the older women who have helped us up."
Happy new year, Selena! We can't wait to see what 2018 brings your way.