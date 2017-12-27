Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Sweet ''Mistletoe Moment'' With Husband Amid Cancer Battle

Three months after announcing that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is spreading holiday cheer by once again letting the world in on her epic love.

Amid her cancer battle, the Veep actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to show a tender moment with her husband of 30 years, Brad Hall.

In the cute pic, the two wear matching winter jackets and are kissing under a mistletoe, which Brad is holding.

Along with the festive photo taken the night before Christmas, Julia wrote a sweet caption calling her husband her "hero." The actress wrote, "Our pal, @stevenrstroud captured this #mistletoe moment on Xmas eve. #love #myhero."

The longtime couple fell in love when the screen star and the comedy writer were students at Northwestern University in Chicago, where their son Charlie Hall currently attends. The pair were also both on Saturday Night Live from 1982-1984.