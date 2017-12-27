UPDATE!

Chrissy Teigen Live-Tweets an 8-Hour Flight to Nowhere

UPDATE: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have made it to Tokyo!

"We are HERE!" Chrissy tweeted Wednesday. "We uhhhhh went ahead and cancelled our connecting flight to nagoya and 3 hour car ride for...obvious reasons...but are happy to stay here in Tokyo! We feel like young lovers again. Been a while since the ramen adventures of 2012!"

Chrissy also shared with her Twitter followers, "I need a Nintendo charger in tokyo. This should be...extremely easy."

————————————

 

Looks like Chrissy Teigen picked the wrong day to fly.

On Tuesday, the model—who is pregnant with her second child, husband John Legend and 224 other passengers took a nonstop, 12-hour All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo when about four hours in, the plane made a U-turn and returned to Los Angeles. The airline said in a statement that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and that as part of the company's security procedure, the flight was redirected to its origin.

Naturally, Teigen took to Twitter to document the exasperating experience, and her tweets soon went viral.

"Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere," she said. "Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching Gran Torino time to go home now."

All Nippon Airways said in its statement that it is researching the situation to discover how the passenger, who was not identified, made it on board the flight and apologized to its passengers for the inconvenience.

"We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so," the statement said, according to NBC News.

A U.S. government official with knowledge of the situation told ABC News that two brothers went through security at Los Angeles International Airport with proper boarding passes to fly to Tokyo, but were booked on separate flights; One had a ticket on Teigen's All Nippon Airways flight and the other was supposed to take a United Airways plane. Despite the different tickets, the two boarded the ANA flight together. ABC News said that after the flight landed back at LAX, the brothers were interviewed by authorities and let go.

"They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA," Teigen tweeted. "So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere"

"Thank you so much for taking me on this awesome vacation, babe," Teigen told Legend, as seen in a video she tweeted.

Other passengers also made light of the situation; one snapped a selfie with Teigen and Legend.

All passengers de-planed upon arrival at LAX. Teigen and Legend and other passengers were taken to an airport lounge.

Teigen continued playing news reporter to her fans.

In the lounge, Teigen was given a nutritious, filling meal.

And then settled down for a snooze with her husband.

Just before 1 a.m., Teigen and Legend boarded another flight to Tokyo.

And got a very wise seat-mate, along with some enjoyable background music.

While waiting to take off, Teigen granted an Air Force member free tickets to see Legend perform in Tokyo in March.

Finally, it was time to go.

"Taking off!!!" Teigen tweeted. "Please don't be the same menu please don't be the same menu..."

(Originally published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 10:01 a.m. PST)

