Jenny Slate Joins Chris Evans' Family for Christmas

Jenny Slate spent Christmas with Chris Evans' family.
The Captain America actor's brother, Scott Evans, shared a photo with Jenny on Instagram Monday. "Christmas with my favorite Jew! @jennyslate," he captioned the pic.
Jenny and Chris had been dating for nine months when they called it quits in Feb. 2017. One source told E! News at the time that the split was "amicable and recent." While another insider told us, "It wasn't dramatic or anything like that."
But despite their split earlier this year, the duo has been sparking reconciliation rumors for months now on social media.
Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
In October, Jenny and Chris had a flirty exchange on Twitter.
"The theme song to Mash stresses me out. The Pavlovian response is that it's time to go to bed and I probably haven't done my homework," Chris tweeted.
Jenny replied, "Probably haven't"???? Cmon, Christopher. Have you done your homework or haven't you? It's 7pm and you've had the whoooole weekend. Cmon."
The cute exchange continued when Chris wrote to Jenny, "How's your handwriting? Can you write me a note? Let's cut class!"
And Jenny accepted the offer, "This is terrifying and exhilarating. Meet me behind the gym after science. I have shark bites."
Then in November, Chris shared a video of his dog on Twitter in which a woman (presumably Jenny) can be heard laughing in the background.
Just days later, Jenny took to Twitter to pretty much confirm that she and Chris are back together.
"My boyfriend does many dreamy&generous things but number 1 in my mind right now is how he celebrates my new turtlenecks/let's me show him my online shopping spoils&cheers me on," she tweeted.
And now she's spending holidays with his family! Are you glad that Jenny and Chris are spending time together again?
Sound off in the comments!