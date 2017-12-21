Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Reunite After Split: "They Are Just Seeing What Happens"

Spotted: Jennifer Lawrence and ex Darren Aronofsky, just two months after their breakup.

E! News learned last month that the 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress and 48-year-old Oscar-nominated director, who directed her in his recent movie mother!, broke up in October after a year of dating. A source said at the time, "It was amicable and they are still friends." On Wednesday, Lawrence and Aronofsky were photographed walking into a residence in New York City, with her carrying her small dog Pippi. Neither star has commented.

"They are not officially back together but are spending time together again," a source told E! News exclusively on Thursday. "They never stopped speaking after they broke up. They care about each other. They are just seeing what happens."