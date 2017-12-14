Ryan Reynolds Makes a Dirty Disney Joke After Fox Acquisition

Ryan Reynolds has responded to the news that Disney is acquiring 21st Century Fox.

The actor, who stars in the Fox's hit Deadpool movies, took to social media Thursday to share a photo along with a dirty Disney joke in response to the announcement. The pic shows Deadpool being escorted out of Disney with the caption, "Apparently you can't actually blow the Matterhorn."

Reynolds has been staying up to date on the latest acquisition news. Back in November, the 41-year-old took to Twitter to respond to reports that a possible deal between Fox and Disney was in the works.