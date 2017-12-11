Selena Gomez Shares Video Message to Bullied Student Keaton Jones: ''You're a Very Brave Boy''

Selena Gomezis showing her support for Keaton Jones.

In a video message exclusive to E! News, the pop star thanks the Tennessee-based kid for taking a stand against bullying in a clip that has since gone viral and attracted plenty of celebrity attention.

In the video, Keaton is visibly upset as he tells his mother that classmates make fun of his appearance, ultimately urging, "People that are different don't need to be criticized about it. It's not their fault, but if you are made fun of, just don't let it bother you. They suck I guess." Selena agrees with Keaton, and applauds his bravery and admits his struggles broke her heart.

The "Wolves" songstress says to the camera, "Hey Keaton, it's Selena Gomez. I saw your video and it completely broke my heart but I want to remind you how courageous that was. I thought what you said was real and genuine."