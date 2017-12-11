Christopher Plummer Receives Golden Globe Nomination for Kevin Spacey Role

After replacing Kevin Spacey in the eleventh hour, Christopher Plummer has received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in All the Money in the World; Plummer is competing in the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture category against The Florida Project's Willem Dafoe, Call Me by Your Name's Armie Hammer, The Shape of Water's Richard Jenkins and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri's Sam Rockwell. Spacey had completed filming the historical drama months before he was accused of sexual misconduct in October; director Ridley Scott recast the role of the role of J. Paul Getty in November and completed re-shooting in nine days total. Ridley's re-shoots cost millions—but he did so with the blessing of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

As promised, All the Money in the World is still on track for its Dec. 25 release.

Scott received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director, competing with Guillermo del Torro (The Shape of Water), Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk) and Steven Spielberg (The Post). Michelle Williams, who plays Gail Harris in All the Money in the World, received a Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama nomination alongside Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Meryl Streep (The Post).