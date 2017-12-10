Hannibal Buress Arrested for Disorderly Intoxication in Miami

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., Dec. 10, 2017 8:48 PM

Hannibal Buress

Miami Police

Hannibal Buress was not laughing Saturday night. 

The stand-up comic was arrested in Miami for disorderly intoxication around 10:30 p.m., the Miami police department confirmed. Per the Miami County Jail, the Disaster Artist actor was released Sunday on cash bond. 

According to video footage online, the star was captured questioning the police officers while standing up against a cop car, asking why he was being detained. 

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by E! News, the arresting officer claimed he was working during Art Basel when the star allegedly approached him with bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath. The officer also claimed that Buress had asked him to call an Uber, which the officer said he could not do. The actor allegedly became "angry" and "belligerent," per the affidavit. 

Buress allegedly went into a "venue," which the officer asked him to leave because he was allegedly drunk. According to the report, the officer claimed Buress yelled profanities and a crowd began to form. The officer said he asked Buress to leave five times before making the arrest. 

E! News has reached out to Buress' camp for additional comment. 

