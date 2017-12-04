Taylor Swift "Remade" on British Vogue Cover

Taylor Swift is British Vogue's Jan. 2018 cover star!

The 27-year-old singer stuns in a red Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello on the "Taylor Remade" cover. Inside the magazine, Swift poses for a 12-page shoot shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

On Monday, Swift took to Instagram to share the cover photo and she also gave a shout-out to the team that made it all happen.

"Thank you @edward_enninful and @mertalas for your passion, spirit, and contagious laughter on set," her post began.