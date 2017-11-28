Grammys 2018: The Complete List of Nominees

Music's Biggest Night is just around the corner!

Singer Andra Day announced the nominees for the 2018 Grammys live on CBS This Morning Tuesday.

Jay-Z leads the nominations with eight, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven and Bruno Mars with six. "I'm inspired by this year's nominees and the incredible talent each possesses," Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow said. "Their recordings are a true testament to how creatively alive and meaningful our music industry has become. Each nominee uses their craft to inspire, uplift, and tell stories of our world through their artistry. They provide a vibrant soundtrack that represents the highest level of excellence and continues to impact and reflect our culture."

James Corden will host the show for the second year in a row—but for the 60th annual show, the party is moving from the Staples Center in L.A. to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It's been 15 years since the venue last hosted to the annual event. CBS will broadcast the 60th Annual Grammy Awards live on both coasts Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Here is the complete list of nominees: