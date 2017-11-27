How Meghan Markle Gives Her Skin the Royal Treatment

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan Markle is glowing, and now we know why.
Today, during the announcement and following interview with newly engaged actress and Prince Harry, we couldn't help but notice the stark contrast between the Suits actress' glow and the foggy backdrop of a London winter. Between the radiance behind her princess-to-be smile and golden-toned complexion, we wanted to know how the star is prepping for her new title and marriage.
The secret behind her glow (beyond a handsome, doting prince) is British facialist, Sarah Chapman. The skin pro, whose hands are insured for £1 million, has a client list comparable to a royal court and once had a waiting list of over 200 beauty lovers dying to spend approximately £600 for a personal appointment, the November 23rd edition of The Times reported. Why? She has a reputation for giving her clients luminous complexions sin sun.
As one of London's most sought-after aestheticians, most won't get to experience her million pound hands, sadly. Many retreat to her Chelsea-based clinic, which features the EDS Dermaroller Treatment, a £300 practice that features a micro-needling roller that promises to improve scarring, wrinkles and sun damage through cell regeneration, among other high-tech beauty treatments.
For those that can't make it to her center, the now-famous pro has reached out to glowing skin hopefuls with a collection of products that will provide similar effects. The cult favorite: the Ultimate Cleanse.
Sarah Chapman Skinesis Ultimate Cleanse, $75
The product is a oil-based cleanser that transforms into a milky lather with water. Using Camphor, Neroli, Chamomile, Jasmine and Rose essentials oils, the formula promises to melt makeup, including waterproof mascara, and dirt, leaving moist and clean skin.
As a cleanser, the price is a true investment, but when you consider the cost to visit the clinic, it doesn't seem that bad, right?