Joseph Kahn "Told You" Taylor Swift's Reputation Album Is a "Monster"

Now that Taylor Swift's Reputation album is finally here, Joseph Kahn has a few choice words for her critics.

"I told you. #Reputation is a monster," the music video director tweeted on Friday.

In a separate tweet, he added, "I've been working with pop artists before you were an egg and sperm. This. Is. Pop. #Reputation."

However, this isn't the first time, Kahn has come to Swift's defense. After the Grammy-winning artist dropped her single "Look What You Made Me Do," the director took to Twitter to respond to fans' mixed reviews.

"If I plan something as a man I'm a 'genius.' If Taylor as a woman plans something she is 'manipulative,'" the director tweeted at the time. "Double standards. This is wrong."