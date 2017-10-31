House of Cards Production Suspended Indefinitely to "Review the Current Situation"

House of Cards is on hold. In a statement, Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital announced that production on the sixth and final season of the series starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright has been suspended indefinitely.

"MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew," the two companies said in a joint statement to E! News.

The "current situation" refers to allegations made about Kevin Spacey by Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp. In an interview, Rapp said Spacey made untoward sexual advances toward him when he was 14 years old. Spacey apologized for the incident and noted he did not remember it.