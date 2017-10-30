Vanessa Hudgens and Jennifer Lopez Are BFF Fall Fashion Goals

While you appreciate your best friend's style, you don't dress the same, even if you borrow each other's clothes from time to time.

This is the beauty of the relationship between fashion and friendship, as demonstrated by Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgenson the set of Second Act in New York City. The triple threats have mastered layering and casual dressing with fall essentials: sweaters, scarves, denim and boots. While they're wearing similar items, once you've looked at both of their outfits, it's clear that they have difference approaches to styling.