Tiffany Haddish Fights Dirty in Hilarious PSA About Hand Washing

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hocus Pocus

Bette Midler Slams Disney Channel's Hocus Pocus Remake: "It's Going to Be Cheap!"

Andy Dick

Andy Dick Fired From Film Over Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Sofia Vergara, Teresa Giudice

Sofía Vergara and Teresa Giudice Feud: ''Those Two Shouldn't Even Be in the Same Category,'' Says Source

A clean man is a good man—so says Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish.

The funny lady took to a public restroom to see if people really do wash hands after using the bathroom for a hilarious PSA for Method about hand washing called "Fight Dirty."

What did Tiff find out? Turns out a lot of people are kinda monsters when it comes to washing their hands.

In the PSA, the 37-year-old spies on unknowing bathroom goers and mocks the ones who opt to skip the post-potty step.

While watching one of the non-washers, she said to the camera, "You go back to the wall with the rest of the nasty men! You did not wash—he did not wash his hands!"

After a few bad apples, Tiffany eventually lathered up to show 'em how it's done.

"Sometimes you’ve got to just lead by example," the actress said.

Photos

Funny Ladies' Funniest Movie Moments

Tiffany Haddish, Method

Method

After that the restroom users seem to know what's up and are all about a good wash-up.

There's one man that certainly catches her attention. After watching his rinsing moves, the comic says, "Use that soap boy, oh, he know how to wash too. I would eat off them hands. I might do a few other things off them hands but I can’t say it on camera."

At the end of the video, the funny lady says, "Please world, wash your hands because you never know when I will be watching."

In addition to showing off her soaping-up skills, Tiffany will be hosting Saturday Night Live on Nov. 11 and will debut a book of essays, The Last Black Unicorn, on Dec. 5.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tiffany Haddish , YouTube , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.