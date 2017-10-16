Alyssa Milano Starts "Me Too" Twitter Movement to Spread Awareness of Sexual Assault and Harassment

After Hollywood boycotted Twitter as part of the #WomenBoycottTwitter movement, Alyssa Milano returned to the social platform to show the magnitude of sexual assault and harassment.

The Project Runway All Stars judge tweeted a call-to-action asking people to speak out about being sexually harassed or assaulted by replying to her tweet with the words "Me Too."

"Me Too," the Charmed star shared on Twitter. "Suggested by a friend: ‘If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote ‘Me too' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."

According to Twitter, #MeToo has been tweeted nearly half a million times in the past 24 hours. The hashtag has also been shared several times on Instagram. Several celebrities have shared their own experiences with sexual harassment or assault and responded to Milano's tweet, including Debra Messing, Anna Paquin, Sophia BushRose McGowan, Lady Gaga and Rosario DawsonBachelor In Paradise's Jade Tolbert, True Blood's Kristin Bauer van Straten, Bates Motel's Brooke SmithMonica Lewinsky and many more also wrote "Me Too" on Twitter and Instagram.

It leaves a mark. #metoo

A post shared by Hilarie Burton (@hilarieburton) on

Although her Charmed co-star McGowan was mentioned in The New York Times article detailing sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Milano didn't initially release a statement about Weinstein because she is friends with Weinstein's now ex Georgina Chapman. However, Milano published an article about her thoughts on the Weinstein scandal on her website Patriot Not Partisan on Oct. 9.

"While I am sickened and angered over the disturbing accusations of Weinstein's sexual predation and abuse of power, I'm happy - ecstatic even - that it has opened up a dialogue around the continued sexual harassment, objectification and degradation of women," part of her article read. "To the women who have suffered any form of abuse of power, I stand beside you. To the women who have come forward against a system that is designed to keep you silent, I stand in awe of you and appreciate you and your fortitude. It is not easy to disclose such experiences, especially in the public eye. Your strength will inspire others. Thank you, thank you, thank you, for fighting this battle so hopefully my daughter won't have to."

