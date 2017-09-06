7 Surprising Facts From Property Brothers Stars Jonathan and Drew Scott's New Memoir

They're an open book—literally!
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott aka "The Property Brothers" have just released their second book, a new memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story, that details their private lives off the small screen away from their HGTV empire. The book tells of Jonathan and the recently engaged Drew, who just revealed he will be appearing on the new season of Dancing With the Stars, as they take part in school pranks, deal with dating disasters and fix up houses. The pages even delve into the demise of Jonathan's marriage.
But there are some other seriously surprising things we also learned about the 39-year-old twins, who have harnessed their fame into several spin-offs, Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers at Home and the upcoming Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House, which premieres in November.
1. Jonathan Wanted to Be a Magician: He wrote, "At 16, I won 3rd Best Stage Performer in the Pacific Coast Association of Magicians magic competition. That’s right: I was officially an Olympian of magic. Well, in my head, at least."
2. "Jonathan" Is a Stage Name: Jonathan's given name is actually John Ian Scott, but he changed his name to Jonathan Silver Scott as an adult—"Jonathan Silver" was his magic stage name/
3. They Bought a $200K House in College with $250 Down: The pair renovated and lived in the house rent free for a year by renting out the other rooms. The duo then flipped the house for $50K profit which became the seed money for their future business
4. They Dated a Set of Twins When They Were in 8th Grade: Unfortunately the Scott boys said that dating the sisters "became more of a nuisance than a novelty…waaaaay more complicated."
5. Drew Wants Kids: "I consider all of this a warm-up to when I can play dress-up and dance with my own kids"
6. They Both Had Celebrity Crushes: Drew, who is engaged to Linda Phan, wrote, "My celebrity crushes were Tiffani-Amber Thiessen from Saved by the Bell and Sporty Spice. Jonathan leaned more toward Christina Applegate or Tyra Banks, whose posters he kept hidden in his room on the back of his closet door."
7. They Love Haggis!: Jonathan wrote, "Everybody knows we love sushi. Believe it or not, being Scottish, we didn’t grow up savoring raw fish. What was the family favorite (except for JD, who is the pickiest eater alive) for us? Haggis!"
He continued, "Scotland’s national dish—a large, boiled sausage encased in a sheep’s stomach, containing minced sheep’s heart, liver, and lungs, mixed with oatmeal, onion, and suet, and seasoned with nutmeg and mace. (In the U.S. sheep’s lungs are banned, so they use tongue instead.) It’s amazing. Trust us! Haggis out of a can is delicious, too."
We'll take your word for it, boys!
The brothers' first book was Dream Home: The Property Brothers’ Ultimate Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect House.
It Takes Two hit stores yesterday.