Why Anna Faris Feels Like ''Leaving the Country'' After Release of Her ''Intimate'' Memoir

Ready or not, Anna Faris is about to become an open book.
The actress addressed her upcoming memoir, Unqualified, on the latest episode of her podcast of the same name, where she described feeling concern for its release.
"I feel really, really nervous because it feels intimate," Faris, who recently separated from husband Chris Pratt, explained. "I'm excited and when I first got the book deal, I thought, ‘What a great adventure this is going to be,' and now that it's getting closer, I feel nervous in a sense that I've been able to always hide behind characters."
"And now it's like, this is me," she added. "It feels a little scary."
Anna's foray into the literary world is being described as "part memoir, part humorous, unflinching advice" on relationships and "finding love." And as E! News previously reported, Chris penned the foreword for Unqualified.
So just how much of her since-failed relationship with Pratt will Faris discuss? According to her co-host Sim Sarna, even he was surprised by the celeb's vulnerability.
"I couldn't believe how revealing you were," he shared, "because there was so much that you hadn't told me personally that I read in the book for the first time."
Faris continued, "It's just my experiences. It's just sort of how I felt as a really quiet kid with headgear, and then suddenly being an actress in L.A. and basically how I haven't felt comfortable in my own skin."
Anna is so apprehensive about fans reading the memoir that she plans to escape for a bit. "Dear listeners," she shared, "I would love it so much if you picked up my book. But please know, I am so scared. I feel like leaving the country for a while. I'm breaking into a sweat as we talk about it."
The House Bunny star later joked, "It definitely confirms that I have no idea what the f--k I'm talking about."
The beloved Hollywood couple (who share a 5-year-old Jack Pratt) announced their separation after eight years together exactly one month ago. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," they wrote on social media. "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."