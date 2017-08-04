Casey Affleck Finalizes Divorce From Summer Phoenix

UPDATE: Casey Affleck is officially no longer a married man.

E! News can confirm the actor finalized his divorce from Summer Phoenix. According to court documents, Casey will not pay his ex for spousal support. He will, however, pay her $4,000 a month in child support for their two kids.

Casey Affleck has responded to Summer Phoenix's divorce filing.

E! News obtained the court documents in which Casey also cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and sought joint legal and physical custody of their two children, Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9.

However, regarding spousal support, Affleck did ask to "terminate the court's ability to award support to petitioner," which Summer had originally requested.

However, a source tells E! News, "The divorce was amicable and this was all done with ease. Casey IS paying spousal support."