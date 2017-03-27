How to Wear Pretty Pink Monochromatic Makeup Like the Celebs

Have you ever met a girl that doesn't like the color pink? (It's a rhetorical question.)

But, can you wear it everywhere? And by everywhere we mean the full face: you know, a pretty pink wash on the lips, the lids and the cheeks. According to celeb makeup artist Melissa Murdick, it's the best idea you've ever had. In fact, with spring here, it's the perfect way to welcome the season.

Know that if you go monochromatic with your makeup, you have options. Shades of bronze, nude and coral all work, but pink is by far the most popular. Here's how to do it.