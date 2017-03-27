Maksim Chmerkovskiy's Injury Sidelines Him From Dancing With the Stars Week 2

Fact-Checking Feud: Bette and Joan Episode 4: Please Do Not Refer to Joan Crawford as an "Old Broad"
Maksim Chmerkovskiy will not be on the dance floor for week two of Dancing With the Stars season 24. His injury was announced on Good Morning America where the anchors said Chmerkovskiy will be replaced for the Monday, March 27 show…and maybe longer than that. The culprit? A calf inury.
"It's my calf muscle," Chmerkovskiy said in rehearsal footage. "F—k. It just feels like something hit it."
While he may not be dancing, Chmerkovskiy is set to be in the ballroom to cheer on his partner, Glee star Heather Morris. Alan Bersten will dance with Morris on Monday, March 27.
ABC
The two received a 28 out of 40—all scores of seven from judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, Julianne Hough and Len Goodman—for their Viennese Watlz to "Make Something Beautiful" by Ben Rector.
Morris hasn't spoken out on social media yet besides tweeting: "I know Mondays are supposed to be dreadful but somehow now I'm excited for them.. who else is ready for tomorrow night?! #DWTS @DancingABC"
Morris generated headlines when her casting was announced. She's a professional dancer who has toured with Beyoncé and appeared on So You Think You Can Dance. Does that give her an unfair advantage?
"I hope so," Chmerkovskiy told E! News after the Dancing With the Stars season 24 cast was announced on Good Morning America at the beginning of March. "I'm excited. No, why not? Listen, I'll take it."
"Take it for what it's worth," Morris added.
"I'll take whatever I can get," he said. "It's a hard show. It's a difficult production. It's going to be non-stop, full-on."
Even with her dance experience, the pair didn't score the highest during the premiere performance. That went to Simone Biles and Sasha Farber. The pair received a 32 out of 40.
"To say that we just have this massive advantage, I think so, but I don't think we're the only ones that could pull off beautiful, beautiful numbers," Chmerkovskiy told us earlier in March. "I'm ready for us to be scrutinized a little different and judged a little different and rightfully so, we'll do our best."
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.