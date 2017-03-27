Maksim Chmerkovskiy's Injury Sidelines Him From Dancing With the Stars Week 2

Maksim Chmerkovskiy will not be on the dance floor for week two of Dancing With the Stars season 24. His injury was announced on Good Morning America where the anchors said Chmerkovskiy will be replaced for the Monday, March 27 show…and maybe longer than that. The culprit? A calf inury.

"It's my calf muscle," Chmerkovskiy said in rehearsal footage. "F—k. It just feels like something hit it."

While he may not be dancing, Chmerkovskiy is set to be in the ballroom to cheer on his partner, Glee star Heather Morris. Alan Bersten will dance with Morris on Monday, March 27.