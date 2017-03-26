Christina El Moussa Remains Coy When Asked About Dating Nate Thompson

Christina El Moussa is keeping her fans guessing when it comes to her love life following her split from Tarek El Moussa.
The Flip or Flop couple, parents of two, broke up in 2016. Tarek filed divorce papers in January. Last week, Christina was spotted at an Anaheim Ducks NHL game with a male friend and E! News confirmed exclusively that she has been dating player Nate Thompson for about a month. However, Christina's rep said the pair are "just friends."
During a morning walk around her neighborhood in Orange County, California Saturday, a photographer asked Christina about their relationship. She grinned and then placed her earbud back into her ear and continued her workout, E! News has learned exclusively.
Thompson has not commented either.
Christina has attended several of Nate's games, E! News had learned.
The two first sparked dating rumors when they appeared together with a group of people at the Lady Ducks fashion show earlier this month. A source also said they were spotted chatting together during the Ducks in Tux charity event in January.
Both Christina and Tarek have dated other people since their split; She went out with the family's contractor, Gary Anderson, for several months, while Tarek has said he dated the family's nanny, Alyssa Logan, for a month.
Her rep told E! News in February, "Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind. She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself." Tarek also said at the time he was not seeing anyone.
Christina has indeed focused on her kids and was recently the target of mommy-shaming after taking part in a mother-daughter bikini ad campaign with her and Tarek's 6-year-old girl Taylor and after posting on her Instagram page a photo of her children with friends by the pool.
Christina fired back at her critics online but remained mum when asked about it during her walk Saturday.