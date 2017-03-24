2017 CFDA Fashion Awards Nominations Announced

by Francesca Bacardi

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Now that Hollywood's award season has come to a close, it's time to start honoring fashion.

After a two-hour board meeting, the CFDA announced the nominees for the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards, which are set for June 5 at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom, Thursday evening. CFDA Chairwoman and famed fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg had the honors of announcing the names.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Womenswear Designer of the Year

Joseph Altuzarra

Raf Simons for Calvin Klein

Marc Jacobs

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Proenza Schouler

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Menswear Designer of the Year

Raf Simons for Calvin Klein

Robert Geller

Thom Browne

Tim Coppens

Todd Snyder

Accessory Designer of the Year

Stuart Vevers for Coach

Irene Neuwirth

Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel

Paul Andrew

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent

Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection

Gabriela Hearst

Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Monse

Virgil Abloh for Off-White

Sander Lak for Sies Marjan

The CFDA decided to combine the Swarovski Awards for accessories, men's and women's into one single award this year. 

Kenneth Cole will be receiving the inaugural Swarovski Award for Positive Change. Rick Owens will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, and the International Award, given for a designer's creative contribution to the international fashion stage, will be presented to Demna Gvasalia for Vetements and Balenciaga.

The Founder's Award will go to Pat McGrath, and the Board of Directors' Tribute will be presented to Cecile Richards, Gloria Steinem and Janelle Monáe. The Fashion Icon Award will posthumously be presented to Franca Sozzani.

Congratulations to all the nominees!

