5 Surprises We Want to See on This Season of Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars has always been a fun show filled with plenty of surprising moments, from pregnancy announcements to engagements, and this season we hope won't be any different.
The ABC dancing competition series premieres tonight and in honor of its beg debut we're creating a list of all the surprises we want to see on this season. Will former co-stars make a cameo? Will someone step in as a guest judge? We won't know until it happens, but we can certainly hope for these heartwarming moments:
1. Glee reunion: With Heather Morris a competitor on this season, us Glee fans are hoping for a reunion. It would be even better if Morris' onscreen boyfriend, Artie (Kevin McHale), made an appearance to twirl his ex once more.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
2. Fifth Harmony concert: Now that Normani Kordei will be dancing each week away with Val Chmerkovskiy, we're hoping the rest of her girl group performs at least once song on an episode!
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
3. Live wedding: Take your pick: A surprise live wedding between Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy or Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi. While a live wedding between The Bachelor star and his fiancée is more likely, we'll be happy with either option.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
4. Will Ferrell appears as a judge: It would be impossible for Chris Kattan to dance his way through the entire 24th season without an appearance from his A Night at the Roxbury co-star Ferrell. As Kattan's character, Doug Butabi, once said, "You can take our phones and you can take our keys, but you cannot take away our dreams."
Mat Hayward/Getty Images
5. Laurie Hernandez: With a DWTS victory in her a pocket, Hernandez could (and should!) pop up either in the audience or as a guest judge for when her U.S. Olympic teammate Simone Biles competes. They've traveled the globe together for their sport, so why not take over dance floors now, too?!
What other surprises do you want to see on Dancing With the Stars? Sound off in the comments!