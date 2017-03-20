Kim Kardashian: "I've Become so Much Better" Since Paris Robbery

Nearly six months since coming face to face with robbers in Paris, Kim Kardashian has shared her account of the night she feared she would die.

After Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, during which the mother of two recalled the early morning events of Oct. 3, Kardashian also took to social media to share candid reflection with her 95 million followers. Overall, Kardashian has noticed a positive change in herself after living through such an event.

"I took a tragic horrific experience and did not let it diminish me, rather grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me. I can say I've become so much better because of it," she tweeted. "Thank you for allowing me to share my story tonight."