Adele Continues Romantic Tradition of Having Couples Get Engaged on Her Stage

by Corinne Heller

Adele concerts are apparently the places to get engaged.

The British singer invited two members of her audience up onstage at her show in Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia Sunday as a consolation prize after forgetting to place signed letters under some arena seats, as she has done in the past. She picked a man named Chris, who she had seen burst into tears as she performed her hit ballad "Hello," and his partner WadeThe Herald Sun reported.

After they stepped up to join her, Wade gone down on one knee and proposed to Chris, who said yes, drawing cheers, the newspaper said. The singer then had him repeat his answer and hugged them both.

"That wasn't planned, I had no idea," Adele said. 

On stage marriage proposal between Chris & Wade! #adele #equalityforall #equality

A post shared by Heidi Prowse (@heidinnajp) on

Several proposals took place during her concerts in 2016. In Denmark, two Swedish men got engaged on her stage.

"Should I be your surrogate if you have children? I'd love to have a baby with someone Swedish," she reportedly joked.

Two months prior, a man and a woman, who share a child, got engaged at one of Adele's London concerts while standing in the crowd as she sang "Make You Feel My Love."

"Come up here you two," she said mid-song. "Are they coming? Did you just get engaged? Oh god! I thought there was a fight at first."

She then invited the couple onstage and they told her "Make You Feel My Love" was their special song.

"That was one of the most beautiful things I've ever witnessed at one of my shows," Adele said about the man's proposal. "Thank you so much for doing that."

 Also in 2016, at a show in Belfast, Adele coaxed a female concertgoer to repeat her recent proposal to her boyfriend, who had initially given a vague answer.

"You have to say a proper yes, bruv!" Adele responded, and he complied.

Wedding proposals were also made during the singer's concerts in Zurich and Barcelona.

