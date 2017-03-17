Emma Watson’s Salary for Beauty and the Beast Revealed (But There's a Catch)

The live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast is already making waves at the box office and it's barely been in theaters for a full 24 hours.

According to early predictions, the highly anticipated flick has earned an impressive $60 million as of this afternoon and the movie is expected to garner upwards of $140 million by Sunday evening.

As the bucks roll in, and fans rush to theaters to get a glimpse of the Disney classic on the big screens once again, a question presents itself—how much did Emma Watson earn for starring in the titular role?