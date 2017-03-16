Why Amy Schumer Is Thanking Her Haters

Netflix
Amy Schumer isn't letting the haters get her down. In fact, they're doing just the opposite.
The comedienne released The Leather Special on Netflix earlier this month and whether you loved it or hated it, she's thankful for your feedback.
However, she took to Instagram to question the media about their focus on the negative reviews, but instead of fighting her critics, she did something completely different...
"I am so proud of my special and grateful to all the people spreading love on line about it," she began. "I am the first female comic who is selling out arenas all over the world and so grateful for that. I am embarrassed for the 'journalists' who report on trolls activities as if it's news. It's indicative of administration right now."
She continued, "Anyone who reported that 'viewers aren't happy' with my special, it would have been cool if you did a moment of research before posting. The alt right organized trolls attack everything I do. Read the @splitsider article. They organize to get my ratings down. Meeting in sub Reddit rooms. They tried on my book and movies and tv show And I want to thank them."
Wait, hold up. Thank them?
Schumer further explained, "It makes me feel so powerful and dangerous and brave. It reminds me what I'm saying is effective and bring more interest to my work and their obsession with me keeps me going."
However, she notes, "I am only alarmed by the people printing their organized trolling as 'news' this is what the current administration wants. So this post has nothing against the trolls. I thank you trolls so much. It fills me with hope and power to see you all furiously posting so as always accuse me of whatever lies you want. Call me a whale. Call me a thief and I will continue to rise and fight and lead."
She concluded, "I know who I am. I am strong and beautiful and will use my voice my whole time on this earth. Journalists do better it's embarrassing. Trolls see you on the next one!"
And to that we say amen!