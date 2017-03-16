Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized

Kendall Jenner is the latest victim of a Hollywood Hills heist.

The L.A.P.D. told E! News a call came in at 1:15 a.m. Thursday but would not confirm if the call came from Jenner's Hollywood Hills home. TMZ reported the stolen items are worth $200,000, which the police department would not confirm. "Officers did a search of premises and no suspects were found," a spokesperson told E! News, adding that it's an "ongoing investigation."

There was no sign of forced entry, the L.A.P.D. added.