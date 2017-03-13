Alex Rodriguez Pops Up on Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

They were Instagram official...if only for a couple of minutes!
Jennifer Lopez shared a picture on her Instagram story of her and new beau Alex Rodriguez cozying up to each other. The "Ain't Your Mama" songstress deleted the image shortly after posting. The since-deleted picture comes at the end of a romantic weekend trip to the Bahamas, where J.Lo and A-Rod spent an intimate weekend at the exclusive Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club on Great Guana Cay in the Abaco islands.
The retired baseball player, 41, and pop star, 47, arrived via private jet Friday night and made their way to one of the resort's private seafront villas. Even though the couple have already taken their first vacation together, a source told E! News that this is a very "new" dynamic.
"It's not serious at all. J. Lo is just dating," the source shared. "Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good light-hearted time. They are on the exact same page."
Before getting involved with the retired New York Yankees player, Lopez was seeing Drake for a couple of months. But in February, another source told E! News that the "Ain't It Funny" singer and rapper are "taking time apart" because of "timing." Rodriguez, on the other hand, dated tech CEO Anne Wojcicki broke up after less than a year of dating.
Perhaps when more time has passed, Lopez will give fans and followers an official glimpse at life with her athletic man.