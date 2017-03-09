Amal Clooney Is All Smiles as She Showcases Baby Bump in Stylish Pink Outfit

by Corinne Heller

Amal Clooney

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

On Wednesday, pregnant Amal Clooney wore pink too.

The 39-year-old human rights attorney, who is expecting twins with husband George Clooney, 55, sported not one but two stylish maternity looks that day—International Women's Day.

While attending the "Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da'esh to Justice" event at the United Nations headquarters that afternoon, she wore a dark gray pencil skirt, short cropped blazer and gray and black striped pumps. Later that evening, she was spotted out in New York City wearing a blush pink velvet brick-patterned knee-length dress and knee-length salmon pink coat from the Bottega Veneta Cruise 2017 collection and black patent leather pointed pumps.

"She was in good spirits," a source told E! News exclusively. "Was polite with everyone and had a smile other face. She took some time after the U.N. event and before she went out again."

Photos

Amal Clooney's Pregnancy Fashion

Amal has showcased several stylish maternity looks since it was revealed last month that she and George were expecting twins, who will be their first children. The two are expecting a boy and a girl and Amal is due to give birth in June.

Earlier this month, Amal turned heads in a white and black strapless custom-made Atelier Versace gown as she accompanying the actor at the 2016 César Awards. It marked her first red carpet appearance since news of her pregnancy broke.

At the event, George finally opened up about the news of their upcoming arrivals, telling a reporter. "We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure. We've sort of embraced it all…with arms wide open."

