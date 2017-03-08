Tom Cruise Looks Totally Starstruck While Meeting Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Meeting the royal family is a mission totally possible for Tom Cruise.
On Wednesday evening, the Hollywood star was a surprise guest at a dinner inside Buckingham Palace to make the 75th anniversary of the Outward Bound Trust.
While following the black-tie dress code, the Mission Impossible star was able to shake hands with Prince Philip also known as The Duke of Edinburgh.
Based on his facial expressions, the actor appeared honored—and thrilled—to meet the royal family member.
The Outward Bound Trust is a charity that helps young people achieve their potential through outdoor pursuits.
According to the palace, The Duke has been Patron of the organization since 1999 and runs courses to help people achieve various Duke of Edinburgh levels.
The charity event comes as another member of royalty continues making headlines. If you didn't already guess already, it's Prince Harry.
Prince William's younger brother continues to enjoy his romance with Suits star Meghan Markle. In fact, they recently traveled to Jamaica together where they attended a friend's wedding.
The couple was photographed looking quite happy together while enjoying a conversation in Montego Bay.
"Harry is truly in love," a source told E! News back in January. "They're very serious." The insider added that people close to the couple wouldn't be surprised if there's an engagement announcement later this year.