New Bachelor Finale Promo Promises "A Bachelor First" on After the Final Rose

Nick Viall has created a whole season of firsts for The Bachelor.
It was the first time a two-time Bachelorette contestant became the Bachelor. It was the first time a Bachelor in Paradise contestant became the Bachelor. It was the first time the Bachelorette (the first black Bachelorette, no less) was announced before she was even eliminated on screen, and now, apparently, we're getting another first on next week's After the Final Rose.
According to this new promo, exclusive to E! News, the live aftershow that always comes after the proposal will feature something that has never happened before on the series. What could it be?!
Will Nick's chosen lady reject him? Will Nick and his fiance get married immediately, like they tried to do with Ben and Lauren last year? Will Left Shark show up to battle Alexis? Will Chris Harrison take a Finnish ice bath on live television?!
The promo also teases Nick and Raven and Vanessa's doubts and concerns about their relationships, with Nick fearing that even if he does propose, she might not say yes. Wouldn't that be one hell of a devastating twist for the eternal runner-up that is Nick Viall?
We will have to wait until Monday night to find out, but until then, please join us by speculating on all things Bachelor finale in the comments!
The Bachelor airs Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.