Casey Anthony Speaks Out 9 Years After Caylee's Death: "I Sleep Pretty Good at Night"

Nine years after the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Casey Anthony has given a rare interview in which she again denied knowing much about how Caylee Anthony passed away.

Casey knows that many people still believe she killed Caylee, despite her acquittal in 2011. "Caylee would be 12 right now and would be a total badass," the Florida resident said. "I would like to think she'd be listening to classic rock and playing sports and not taking s--t from anybody."