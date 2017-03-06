Richard Simmons' Rep Addresses Claims That He's Being Held ''Hostage''

Tom Estey, a spokesperson for the once high-energy television personality and workout connoisseur, explains to E! News that all is well at the Simmons household despite the latest allegations.

"Teresa has been working with him for 27 years. So, holding him hostage is the biggest, I mean…Teresa is the housekeeper, she's the caretaker, she is extraordinary, she is amazing, she takes impeccable care of Richard and she has for as long as I have been working with Richard. So that is a complete load of crap."

Estey further explained that his client has made the decision to "live a more private life" on his own.

"People claim that it happened overnight. It really didn't. We were turning down stuff for years and just kind of quieting down, and when he decides that he wants to come back, that's when he'll come back, and when that will be, I have no idea or if he will at all. There really isn't anything to report."

Lastly, Estey tells us, "We did not cooperate nor participate in this podcast because we didn't feel the need to nor did we want to. All these things distract from his legacy and I will not allow that to happen because this man is a world treasure. He has helped millions of people lose millions of pounds. He has saved millions of lives, spent millions and millions of his own money helping and saving people's lives. This man is a saint, so treat him like a saint and leave him alone."