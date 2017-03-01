The first season of Serial changed the podcast game forever, and while the second installment was met with lukewarm reception (at best), fans around the world are still waiting with baited breath for what's next.

Sarah Koenig has yet to spill any details about what's to come for the third season—or when it's even coming, for that matter—but the Internet is already buzzing with courthouse sightings, case predictions and conspiracy theories.

But for those of you who are sitting idly by, refreshing your Podcasts app in the hopes of seeing some new material, we've got you covered until Serial makes its highly anticipated return.

Introducing, your new podcast obsession, Missing Richard Simmons.