Ryan Reynolds Shows His Naked Superhero Butt in Deadpool 2 Teaser

Worst superhero ever, no butts about it.

A teaser for Deadpool 2 is airing before fellow Marvel movie Logan and the footage was released this week. It shows Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as the red and black badass whose good intentions just...take way too damn long.

The teaser runs like a mini-movie and shows Reynolds' Wade Wilson seeing an elderly man get attacked by a mugger. He ducks into a phone booth and channels Superman as John Williams' famous theme from the 1878 film Superman: The Movie plays.