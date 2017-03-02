A History of Leonardo DiCaprio's Favorite Accessories: Fanny Packs, Vape Pens, Man Buns and More

AKM-GSI
Leonardo DiCaprio is just like us.
He may have an Oscar, several blockbuster movies and a whole lot of money, but that doesn't mean that he stays away from practical fashion when necessary.
Case in point: the fanny pack he rocked in Thailand last week.
Yes, before cleaning up his look and switching into a (much less comfortable) suit and tie at the 2017 Oscars, the 42-year-old actor was photographed hiking in the Ayutthaya Historical Park, and as any good tourist should, he donned a fanny pack.
The whole thing had us thinking about all the other accessories Leo has made a habit of rocking in the past. For example...
Newsboy Caps: If you know one thing about Leo, it's that he has a serious, devoted passion to newsboy caps. Whether he's clubbing in Los Angeles or just taking a bicycle ride in New York, he's wearing one of his (slightly dorky albeit kinda cute) hats.
Vape Pens: Thanks to the 2016 SAG Awards #LeosVapePen became a trend we just couldn't let go...but it's a relationship that goes way, way back.
Bandanas: We saw this accessory come out during the 2016 Coachella Music Festival (you know, when he was just chilling with Rihanna). At one point, he chose to rock it over his nose, protecting his face and mouth from the dirt in order to continue having a good time (and dance like no one was watching) at the festival. Once again, practical > fashionable.
His Man Bun: Like Bradley Cooper and Jared Leto, Leo spent much of 2013 and 2014 rocking a man bun, which started out as a little, tiny ponytail and eventually grew into a massive mane of hair. Granted, he likely grew his hair out for his Oscar-winning role in The Revenant, but we still think he was proud of that bun.
Citi Bikes: Another form of practicality Leo is not ashamed to make use of? New York's Citi Bikes. From day-dates with girlfriends to guy-time with his famous pals like Jonah Hill, he travels through NYC efficiently with this green mode of transportation.
His Oscar: Last but certainly not least, his one and only Academy Award. While we've never seen him with it (aside from the 2016 Oscars), we like to imagine he sits by the fire in his home, cigar in hand, drinking some fine whiskey and caressing the gold statue's head...
But that's us just fantasizing.
Which of Leo's accessories over the years has been your favorite?