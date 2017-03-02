A History of Leonardo DiCaprio's Favorite Accessories: Fanny Packs, Vape Pens, Man Buns and More

Leonardo DiCaprio is just like us.

He may have an Oscar, several blockbuster movies and a whole lot of money, but that doesn't mean that he stays away from practical fashion when necessary.

Case in point: the fanny pack he rocked in Thailand last week.

Yes, before cleaning up his look and switching into a (much less comfortable) suit and tie at the 2017 Oscars, the 42-year-old actor was photographed hiking in the Ayutthaya Historical Park, and as any good tourist should, he donned a fanny pack.

The whole thing had us thinking about all the other accessories Leo has made a habit of rocking in the past. For example...