Katy Perry Speaks Out About Split With Orlando Bloom, Says ''No One's a Victim or Villain''

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have split up earlier this week, but the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer wants everyone to know the two still have nothing but love for one another.
In a new tweet earlier today, Perry addressed ending her relationship with the actor but shed some light on how she's dealing with the break up.
"How bout a new way of thinking for 2017," she began by writing. "U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"
E! News reported that the couple of almost one year parted ways even though the two appeared to be spending time together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
But the exes released a statement about the status of their relationship just hours after the annual bash.
"Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."
An insider dished to us shortly thereafter that the two "both still love each other very much, though, and getting back together could happen once they have some space."
A separate source told us that Perry and Bloom's split was "mutual."