How Rob Kardashian Transformed Into a Single Doting Dad to Baby Dream

Last November, the birth of Rob Kardashian's first child, daughter Dream, brought him the happiness he had been seeking for years.

Now, the reality star battles a new challenge: Raising his baby as a single dad.

Rob posted on Instagram Tuesday a selfie of him and Dream, writing, "Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ..... she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy. I literally can't get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much. Love You baby Dream."

Rob shares Dream with Blac Chyna, who began dating him just over a year ago. Last month, a source close to Rob told E! News that the they are not together and are living in separate homes.