Versace: American Crime Story Has Its Donatella Versace, But...

Ryan Murphy has already shot down rumors that Lady Gaga will be playing Donatella Versace in Versace: American Crime Story.

So who is taking on the roll of Gianni Versace's sister in the third season of the FX series?

"I know, but I can't tell you," Edgar Ramírez, who will play Gianni, teased me at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Ugh.

Ramírez teased some more, "You are going to love it!"

Versace will follow the 1997 murder of the legendary fashion by serial killer Andrew Cunanan on the steps of his South Beach mansion Villa Casa Casuarina. Filming begins next month.