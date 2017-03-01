Versace: American Crime Story Has Its Donatella Versace, But...

Ryan Murphy has already shot down rumors that Lady Gaga will be playing Donatella Versace in Versace: American Crime Story.
So who is taking on the roll of Gianni Versace's sister in the third season of the FX series?
"I know, but I can't tell you," Edgar Ramírez, who will play Gianni, teased me at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Ugh.
Ramírez teased some more, "You are going to love it!"
Versace will follow the 1997 murder of the legendary fashion by serial killer Andrew Cunanan on the steps of his South Beach mansion Villa Casa Casuarina. Filming begins next month.
PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP/Getty Images
Ramírez, who most recently starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in Gold, can't wait to slip into the iconic Versace fashions. "And the robes!" he said. "And of course, the house. Everything is going to be recreated."
It was recently announced that Darren Criss will play Cunanan. Versace will be based on Maureen Orth's book Vulgar Favors.
Murphy will shoot Versace at the same time he has cameras rolling on Katrina: American Crime Story about the legal issues surrounding Hurricane Katrina starring Annette Bening and Matthew Broderick.
American Crime Story will then tackle the Monica Lewinsky scandal.