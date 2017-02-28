Surprise! Tyrese Gibson Announces He Got Married During Valentine's Day Ceremony

Tyrese Gibsonis officially off the market.

The Fast and the Furious star tied the knot during an intimate ceremony held on Valentine's Day. Tyrese made the exciting announcement on Tuesday, sharing to Instagram a romantic montage featuring photos from his wedding day to a mystery woman we can't wait to meet.

In the slideshow, "They say a happy wife equals a happy life" plays out alongside photos of Gibson in a black and white tuxedo and his blushing bride in a light pink halter gown with an elaborate diamond crown perched on her head. He captioned the moment, "Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh Mr & Mrs Gibson......."

If Tyrese tying the knot comes as a surprise, you're not alone. The actor-singer's romance appears to have blossomed relatively recently, as the lovebirds were first photographed publicly in December 2016 at a charity event in Atlanta.